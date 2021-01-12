Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’s RM opens up about debut fears: 'I clenched my teeth'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

BTS’s RM opens up about debut fears: 'I clenched my teeth'

BTS’s RM had a number of fears regarding his debut back in the early days and almost gave up on his idol dreams as a result.

The singer shed light on his fears during a guest appearance on Super Junior Shindong‘s Shimshimtapa.

There RM candidly admitted that he used to fear his potential debut back in his trainee days and there were moments he would sit and hold out hope with “clenched teeth.”

Even Big Hit Entertainment’s Bang Si Hyuk once felt disappointed with RM’s rapping skills, even though they were the only reason he was brought on in the first place. He explained at the time, “When he first brought me, he brought me because I was good at rapping.” 

But after not living up to standards, Bang Si Hyuk claimed, “I think I brought you for no reason“. In the end, his comments became the only thing powerful enough to propel RM into stardom, as the leader of BTS.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover

Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover
Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal

Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen
Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish
Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen

Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

BTS bags ‘Album of The Year’ award at Golden Disc Awards

BTS bags ‘Album of The Year’ award at Golden Disc Awards
Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth
Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?
Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Latest

view all