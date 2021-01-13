Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi becomes most-affected city by coronavirus in Pakistan

An elderly man wearing a face mask drives a motorcycle during rush hour amid a province-wide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, April 4, 2020. Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

  • Karachi reports highest coronavirus positivity rate at 14.56% over past 24 hours
  • Peshawar, Quetta, and Hyderabad report positivity rate at 9.92%, 8.04%, and 7.76%, respectively
  • Pakistan's overall coronavirus positivity rate reported at 5.8%

KARACHI: Pakistan's southern port city has reported the highest rate of positive cases for the novel coronavirus, with the global pandemic spreading unabated across Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), Karachi reported the highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 14.56% in the last 24 hours, as opposed to Pakistan's overall rate of 5.8%. Peshawar follows the metropolis at 9.92% — the second-highest.

Read more: Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity

The NCOC's data indicated that the rate of positive coronavirus cases in Quetta, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Swat, Multan, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, and Muzaffarabad was 8.04%, 7.76%, 5.96%, 3.62%, 3.52%, 2.73%, 1.90%, 1.82%, and 1.35%, respectively.

In terms of regions and provinces, the positivity rate in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) was recorded at 8.47%, 7.39%, 6.25%, 5.43%, 3.63%, and 2.14%, respectively.

As of January 12, Pakistan recorded a total of 508,824 positive cases of coronavirus since the outbreak last year. So far, 464,950 people have recovered from the virus, while 10,772 people have succumbed to the disease. There were 2,123 new cases reported in the last 24 hours along with 55 deaths. 

Read more: Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark

