Wednesday Jan 13 2021
Kardashian clan splash out $300k on 30 Rolex watches to thank KUWTK crew

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after 15 long years, the Kardashian family decided to thank their crew in the most lavish way. 

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris are said to have splashed out $300,000 on 30 Rolex watches to surprise the team on Friday, which was their last day.

The clan thanked everyone with "speeches and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped" while the crew members shared their thoughts saying that they stuck by the family's side because it was "fun working with the family".

According to TMZ, the luxury timepieces saw "a lot more tears, excitement and thanks".

