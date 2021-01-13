Prince Philip leaves Queen Elizabeth smitten with secret dressing room comment

Queen Elizabeth was thrilled to get the compliment from Prince Philip

Prince Philip gushed over Queen Elizabeth often, as shown in Netflix series The Crown.



A similar thing happened when the Duke's rare compliment about the Queen left her smitten.

As revealed by designer Ian Thomas, the Queen 'flushed scarlet' after Philip made a sweet remark while passing outside her dressing room.



Royal Ingrid Seward recalled, "When he was doing the hem, Prince Philip walked through the Queen’s dressing room and said ‘hmh, nice dress’.

"The Queen flushed scarlett. I always remember him telling me that story. She was just so thrilled to get the compliment from her husband," he added.