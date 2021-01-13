Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
‘Corruption makes bad deeds acceptable,’ says PM Imran Khan

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a NHA event to mark launch of e-building and GIS mapping, on January 13, 2020. — YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that corruption is a severe issue that Pakistan faces as it makes "bad deeds" acceptable in the society.

The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the e-bidding, e-billing, and GIS Mapping system under the National Highway Authority.

The inauguration is NHA's steps towards e-governance and it highlights special initiatives of the government to transform the economy, said a press release.

The prime minister, speaking about the NHA's initiative, said that the corruption in the tenders and bidding would lessen through the institutions' measures.

These modern systems were rolled out 20-years ago, the premier said, adding: "The people who take advantage of an outdated system do not want it to improve."

He highlighted that through corruption, the world was able to curtail corruption. "Unfortunately, we have accepted this corrupted system."

"Only a self-reliant and honest nation deserves respect," the prime minister said. 

He lamented that when the head of state is dishonest, it affects the entire system. "Failure to acknowledge corruption is worse than being corrupt."

Not naming the person, he said that Broadsheet's personnel revealed that a Pakistani politican had transferred $1 billion from Saudi Arabia to London. 

More to follow...

