Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘uncertain future’ after Megxit: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at the helm of facing a potentially ‘uncertain’ future following their attempts to blindside the royal family via Megxit.

This claim was brought forward by royal editor Russell Myers. He told The Mirror, "Harry and Meghan Markle tried to break new ground by becoming the first royals to become multi-millionaires in their own right, while still having one foot in the camp of The Firm.”

"The dual role was deemed completely unworkable by the Queen and senior royals, forcing them to make a catalogue of concessions to seal the deal allowing them to walk away from their royal roles.”

"But with the coronavirus pandemic stalling their plans to capitalise on their global fame following their decision to walk, blindsiding the Queen with a public statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan still face an uncertain future working out just how their life as former royals will pan out."

He went on to say, "Certainly they are now rich beyond most of our wildest dreams. A £100million deal with Netflix, tens of millions for a podcast on top of Meghan’s private investments in a startup vegan coffee brand, helpfully advertised by her friendly neighbour and billionaire chat show queen Oprah Winfrey - it is just the beginning.”

"Following on from their jaw dropping statement on January 8, 2020, their claim to seeking their “financial independence” while promising to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” has left some behind palace walls questioning whether it is all going to plan for both parties.”