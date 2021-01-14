Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s relative in jail after sexually assaulting guest at his ancestral home

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Bowes-Lyon is a great-great-nephew of the Queen Mother and cousin twice removed to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II’s distant cousin has been imprisoned after being found guilty of violently attacking a guest at his ancestral home of Glamis Castle in Scotland.

According to BBC, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, Simon Bowes-Lyon pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a woman.

As per the report, a close relative of the monarch had barged into the 26-year-old woman’s room back in February 2020 and had physically assaulted her.

Daily Record reported that that Bowes-Lyon was drunk at the time and smelled of cigarettes when he tried to force himself on the victim.

She alerted the police about the incident the next morning.

The report claims that Bowes-Lyon was granted bail and was placed on the sex offenders register. While sentencing was delayed, he faces five years imprisonment.

The BBC reports that he said outside the courts that he was “greatly ashamed.”

"Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. I should have known better. I recognize, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behavior. I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.

"My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned, but I would also like to apologize to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them,” he added.

Bowes-Lyon is a great-great-nephew of the Queen Mother and cousin twice removed to Queen Elizabeth II. 

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne
Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours
Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City
Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert

Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert
Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time

Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

Latest

view all