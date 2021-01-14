Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her ‘uncomfortable’ feelings regarding fame

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently shed light on her feelings of shyness regarding fame and being a “public person.”

According to IANS, Paltrow opened up about her decision to leave acting behind in pursuit of a truer calling during a recent chat.

She admitted, “I think lot of that also comes from the fact that I and this is something that I think I realised later in life like I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I’ve done it for so long. There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I'm naturally an extrovert …”

“I started doing it so young … I went for a long time before I asked myself like do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?”

She concluded by saying, “Someone said what is it going to take to get you acting again? And I said I have to be ‘[expletive]’ the writer!’ ‘But that’s sort of it if my husband writes something and he wants me to do it then I’ll do it. I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day I really loved doing theatre.”