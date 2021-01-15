Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab government shifting UHS to solar power to reduce electricity cost

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

  • Punjab energy minister orders energy audit of University of Health Sciences
  • Minister says 1-megawatt solar plant to be set up for varsity
  • Project to ensure electricity cost is reduced 

LAHORE: Punjab’s Energy Minister Akhtar Malik announced on Friday that the University of Health Sciences will be shifted to solar power.

Malik said that a 1-megawatt solar plant based on the IESCO model will be set up for the university. He added that the project will ensure that the university’s electricity bill reduces.

The minister has also ordered authorities to complete the energy audit of the university within 10 days.

Read more: Students call on UHS to delay all professional exams

The minister said that the Punjab government has to pay Rs37 billion in electricity cost, adding that there are 95,000 government electricity connections in Punjab.

“Government connections across Punjab will be shifted to solar to reduce the high energy bills,” said Malik.

More From Pakistan:

Bushra Bibi is 'more than a mother' to Noor Bukhari

Bushra Bibi is 'more than a mother' to Noor Bukhari

Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport
NAB in focus as Saleem Mandviwalla, Babar Awan take Senate floor

NAB in focus as Saleem Mandviwalla, Babar Awan take Senate floor
Schools to reopen for students of classes 9-12 from January 18: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to reopen for students of classes 9-12 from January 18: Shafqat Mehmood

Coronavirus: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions

Coronavirus: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions
Karachi witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases because of 'ideal weather', experts suggest

Karachi witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases because of 'ideal weather', experts suggest

PTI foreign funding case: Check records of two US companies, ECP told

PTI foreign funding case: Check records of two US companies, ECP told
Coronavirus: China stops PIA flight operations for 3 weeks

Coronavirus: China stops PIA flight operations for 3 weeks
Reopening schools: Education ministers meet at NCOC to review coronavirus situation

Reopening schools: Education ministers meet at NCOC to review coronavirus situation
Pakistan plans to revive stalled IMF loan programme by increasing its power tariff

Pakistan plans to revive stalled IMF loan programme by increasing its power tariff
Karachi weather alert: City to experience cold, dry weather on Friday

Karachi weather alert: City to experience cold, dry weather on Friday
Public Accounts Committee orders full probe into Broadsheet scandal

Public Accounts Committee orders full probe into Broadsheet scandal

Latest

view all