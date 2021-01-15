Punjab government shifting UHS to solar power to reduce electricity cost

Punjab energy minister orders energy audit of University of Health Sciences

Minister says 1-megawatt solar plant to be set up for varsity

Project to ensure electricity cost is reduced

LAHORE: Punjab’s Energy Minister Akhtar Malik announced on Friday that the University of Health Sciences will be shifted to solar power.

Malik said that a 1-megawatt solar plant based on the IESCO model will be set up for the university. He added that the project will ensure that the university’s electricity bill reduces.

The minister has also ordered authorities to complete the energy audit of the university within 10 days.

The minister said that the Punjab government has to pay Rs37 billion in electricity cost, adding that there are 95,000 government electricity connections in Punjab.

“Government connections across Punjab will be shifted to solar to reduce the high energy bills,” said Malik.