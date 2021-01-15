Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 15 2021
Zayn Malik piques curiosity with song paying homage to singer Mohammad Rafi

Friday Jan 15, 2021

British singer Zayn Malik’s new album Nobody Is Listening surprised fans as he touched back to his Pakistani roots with a song which included Urdu lyrics.

The Dusk Till Dawn hit maker, who broke away from boyband One Direction five years ago, featured a song in his album called Tightrope.

He paid homage to his desi roots as it included qawwali-inspired tunes as well as some Urdu lyrics floating in the background.

As the song reached outro, the 28-year-old can be heard belting out some lyrics from Bollywood musician Mohammad Rafi's iconic 1960s song Chaudhvi Ka Chand.

Needless to say fans had to do a double take to make sure that their ears did not deceive them. 

Listen to the track:



