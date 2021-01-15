WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users

WhatsApp has reintroduced the "Export Chat" feature for users in Germany

The company had disabled the feature in Germany last year due to legal reasons

The feature is being rolled out gradually, the company adds

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme for users in Germany, bringing the version up to 2.21.2.5.

As per the new feature, users will now be able to avail the "Export Chat" feature once again, according to Wabetainfo.com

Last year, WhatsApp had to disable the feature to export your chat history in Germany, because of legal reasons.

On Friday, the Facebook-owned company announced that it will be "partially enabling the possibility to export chats in Germany."

"If you didn’t receive the activation of the feature, please be patient: WhatsApp is rolling out it and surely next updates will help to get it quickly," the publication noted.