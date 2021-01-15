'Political hirings in Punjab police were done at the expense of people,' says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event in Pakistan. — Geo News/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan says officials who obstruct justice should be strictly punished

Says a lot of hard work is required to improve Punjab police's image

Says that people will be satisfied with police only when authorities treat everyone equally according to the law

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday the Punjab police needs improvement and that "political hirings" in the past have adversely impacted people across Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the premier underlined that strict punishments should be meted to those officials who obstruct justice.

The Punjab police's image has to be improved and a lot of hard work is required for that, PM Imran Khan told members of the meeting, wherein reforms and performance of the force were discussed.



All appointments in the province should be made only on the basis of merit and performance, he added.



"All resources should be utilised to ensure the safety of life and property of the people," he underscored.

"In the past, political recruitments were made in the police at the expense of the people," he said, noting that neither was anyone above the law nor should the police consider any political influence for recruitment.

PM Imran Khan further said that people will be satisfied with the police only when the authorities treat everyone equally according to the law.



"Police officers should use [the latest] technology to eliminate crime and inspectors-general (IGs) of police should visit the police stations," he stated.

The impact of appointing honest officers to key positions extends to the grassroots, the premier explained, adding that merit-based appointments "make real access to justice possible".

"If the law catches big criminals, there will be a lesson for the petty ones," he said, directing for full action to be taken against the land-grabbing mafia.

PM satisfied with IGP Ghani



During the meeting, Punjab IGP Inam Ghani briefed the prime minister, who expressed satisfaction over the performances of the provincial chief secretary and top cop.

Ghani also apprised the premier on financial autonomy of the police stations in Punjab, saying the proposed suggestions regarding the reconciliation council's methodologies were submitted to CM Buzdar.

In a press conference later, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan praised the police for cracking down on the land-grabbing mafia.

"A list of arrested criminals was presented to the prime minister," Dr Awan added.



