Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg: ‘

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently opened up about the real reason she criticized Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his approach towards dealing with ‘disinformation’ on social media.

Gomez sheds light on it all during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was quoted saying, “But do you see, Zane, I did that for like 10 years, you know. It’s not time for it anymore. Like, I don’t care. Not in a careless way where I just want to hurt people’s feelings. It genuinely happened because it needed to.”

The Grammy award winning singer went on to say, “I think that I started with reaching out to people immediately, like directly. I wasn’t afraid to call out a Mark Zuckerberg or speak what I wanted to speak, because I could not handle what I was seeing. And it’s, like, already we’re getting progress.”

This comes shortly after the singer took to Twitter to bash the founder for his stance on the matter. At the time she wrote, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms.”

“So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”



