Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg: ‘

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg: ‘

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently opened up about the real reason she criticized Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his approach towards dealing with ‘disinformation’ on social media.

Gomez sheds light on it all during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was quoted saying, “But do you see, Zane, I did that for like 10 years, you know. It’s not time for it anymore. Like, I don’t care. Not in a careless way where I just want to hurt people’s feelings. It genuinely happened because it needed to.”

The Grammy award winning singer went on to say, “I think that I started with reaching out to people immediately, like directly. I wasn’t afraid to call out a Mark Zuckerberg or speak what I wanted to speak, because I could not handle what I was seeing. And it’s, like, already we’re getting progress.”

This comes shortly after the singer took to Twitter to bash the founder for his stance on the matter. At the time she wrote, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms.”

“So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”


More From Entertainment:

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West
Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’
Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media

Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’
Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Latest

view all