Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being a mom to newborn daughter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

'Motherhood has come to her with such ease,' a source reveals about Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid has acclimatised to the new role of providing for and nurturing her newborn daughter with Zayn Malik.

According to an insider close to the couple, the supermodel "is settling in to being a new mom perfectly. Motherhood has come to her with such ease. She is such a natural."

Meanwhile, the tipster revealed how Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, is 'super thrilled to become a grandfather.'

"Gigi knows she is so lucky to have her family as a support system while experiencing this new chapter of her life.

The insider added she and 'Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them.'

More From Entertainment:

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'
Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’
Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'
Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source
Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg

Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bashed for ‘catastrophic’ move against the Firm: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bashed for ‘catastrophic’ move against the Firm: report

Latest

view all