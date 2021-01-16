Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to keep Archie grounded,' reveals insider 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not letting their royal roots affect their upbringing for son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing everything in their might to avoid spoiling their 19-month-old son.

An insider revealed, "Archie’s playroom [has] big windows, but it isn’t ostentatious like many celebrity playrooms. Harry and Meghan want to keep Archie grounded," the source added.

The duo is doing everything to “not spoil him too much,” but there’s no doubt Archie’s playroom is fit for a king.

The house also includes a swimming pool, in which Archie is learning to swim with his mother and father.

Meghan and Harry recently bought a new home in Santa Barbara, California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

