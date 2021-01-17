Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

— Photo courtesy WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a new version for its web version — the 2.21.1.11 update.

According to WABetaInfo, which provides latest news about WhatsApp, you should update to the new version "if you are not a beta tester".

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.1.11, because it's a build reserved to everyone," said WABetaInfo.

It said that web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. "It's like a release candidate, a final beta."

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.1.11 update, you should visit the Android page," said the news platform.


More From Sci-Tech:

What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?

What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?
WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers
Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app

Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app
WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8

WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8
WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not
WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users

WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users
'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board

'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board
Pakistan set to launch WhatsApp alternate: IT minister Amin ul Haq

Pakistan set to launch WhatsApp alternate: IT minister Amin ul Haq
Fawad Chaudhry announces 'exciting framework' for e-Sports coming soon

Fawad Chaudhry announces 'exciting framework' for e-Sports coming soon
WhatsApp's new privacy policy challenged in India

WhatsApp's new privacy policy challenged in India
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S smartphone early, targets remote workers, gamers

Samsung unveils new Galaxy S smartphone early, targets remote workers, gamers
WhatsApp web gets cool new 'starred stickers' feature

WhatsApp web gets cool new 'starred stickers' feature

Latest

view all