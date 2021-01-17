WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?

— Photo courtesy WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a new version for its web version — the 2.21.1.11 update.

According to WABetaInfo, which provides latest news about WhatsApp, you should update to the new version "if you are not a beta tester".

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.1.11, because it's a build reserved to everyone," said WABetaInfo.

It said that web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. "It's like a release candidate, a final beta."

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.1.11 update, you should visit the Android page," said the news platform.





