Monday Jan 18 2021
Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is winning hearts with his titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, wowed fans with his new snap.

The dashing star mesmerised fans as he gave them a glimpse into his winter appearance, sporting a black and white full sleeves t-shirt and grey skintight jeans. He also wore a winter cap to protect himself from snow.

Engin Altan was mistaken for Brad Pitt as some of his followers thought he resembles to the Hollywood superstar in his incredible photo, holding a cat into his arms while enjoying the snowfall.

'Ertugrul' star shared his amazing snap on Instagram Sunday, which garnered massive likes from fans.

Last month, 'Ertugrul' famed Engin arrived Lahore to delight his fans and received heroic welcome. The actor also shared his desire to work in Pakistani dramas.

