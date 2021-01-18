500 years old mosque discovered near Islamabad's Lotus Lake: report

Archeologists have discovered a historical mosque near Lotus Lake. Photo Courtesy: Dawn.com

ISLAMABAD: Archeologists have discovered a historical mosque near Lotus Lake recently which is now believed to be 500 years old, The News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) recently found ruins of the old abandoned mosque while carrying out development work at the Lotus Lake.

The banyan tree located in the mosque’s courtyard is also believed to be 500 years old.

The site can be declared an archaeological site after a review of surveys conducted by the relevant authorities.

Initially, it appeared that the mosque was almost 100 years old, however, after the Environment Directorate sought the expert opinion of the relevant authorities, it was revealed that the mosque was built some 500 years ago.

Now the CDA is in the process to make arrangements for a comprehensive survey of the mosque to determine the real facts about the archaeological site.



Restoration to start soon

The CDA’s Environment Directorate explained that the mosque was used as a worship place by the villagers in Shakarparian. He also paid a visit to the site of the mosque and directed the staff members to prepare a plan to restore it to its original glory.

The experts of the archaeological department would also be engaged in the restoration process that is likely to kickstart in the coming weeks.

The CDA has already preserved and developed 2,400-year-old Sadhu ka Bagh and caves located at Shah Allah Ditta, measuring two acres of land.

In addition to the famous Banyan trees, other centuries-old trees including Date Palm, Kau, Phulai, Banyan, Mango, and Peepal have also been preserved by the civic agency.

The CDA’s Director-General Environment, in his message, said: “We are on a ‘history hunt’ and discovery of this old mosque may be a start for such more discoveries in the capital city.”