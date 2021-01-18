Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 18 2021
Geo News cameraman beaten up outside Islamabad court

Monday Jan 18, 2021


  • Geo News cameraman Nasir Mughal gets assaulted outside Islamabad court while covering Fahad Malik murder case.
  • Accused beat the cameraman up in front of the police.
  • Islamabad police says inquiry will be initiated against the accused.

ISLAMABAD: A Geo News cameraman Nasir Mughal was beaten up while covering the Barrister Fahad Malik murder case outside an anti-terrorism court on Monday.

Mughal was attacked when he started making footage of the accused leaving the court.

The accused, who were handcuffed, and their lawyers attacked the cameraman, tearing his clothes and bruising his face. They snatched and broke his mobile phone too.

Accused Mohammad Hashim, Noman and Raja Arshad beat Mughal up in front of the police.

Read more: Fahad Malik’s murder test case for Pakistan's justice system

Later, the police said a medical examination of Mughal is being done.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that an inquiry will be initiated against the accused for attacking the cameraman.

An application has been submitted to an Islamabad ATC judge against the assault.

Barrister Fahad Malik, the nephew of former Senate chairman and incumbent Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, was murdered at F-10/3 Sector in Islamabad on August 15, 2016.

Read more: Drunk policeman assaults Geo News cameraman in Sukkur

Later in November 2018, the ATC in Islamabad indicted Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Raja Hashim for the murder of Malik. However, all of them pleaded not guilty.

