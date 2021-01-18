Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 18 2021
Kylie Jenner's ex-bff Jordyn Woods asks for prayers after boyfriend contracts Covid-19

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods voiced her support for boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram stories, the social media personality said that while she and her family were free of the virus, her beau needed prayers.

"My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery," she wrote.

Woods also penned a message to her boyfriend, encouraging him to fight off the virus, which unfortunately took his mother and six of his family members' lives. His father also contracted the virus but made a full recovery. 

"You’re a true fighter this is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this," she wrote.

