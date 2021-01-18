Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Reuters

India's Reliance to embed JioMart into Whatsapp soon

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 18, 2021

A Reuters representational image.

  • JioMart to be embedded into WhatsApp within six months
  • Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries looks to ramp up retail business
  • Reliance raised $26b from investors like Google, Facebook last year

BENGALURU: India's Reliance Industries plans to embed its e-commerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months, financial daily Mint reported on Monday.

The Indian conglomerate, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is looking to ramp up its retail and grocery business in the country.

Reliance, which has been trying to move away from its mainstay oil and energy business, had last year raised about $26 billion from investors like Google and Facebook for its digital and retail arms as it takes on Amazon.com Inc and Walmart-backed Flipkart in India.

The move to integrate JioMart with WhatsApp will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without having to leave the app, Mint said, citing two officials aware of the development.

At last count, WhatsApp had about 400 million users in India. Facebook invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms last year.

JioMart was launched here in May last year with plans to be operational across 200 cities in India. The e-commerce venture of Reliance's retail arm offers free express grocery delivery from neighborhood mom-and-pop stores.

Reliance Industries and WhatsApp owner Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

More From Sci-Tech:

TikTok collaborates with Jack of Digital to host

TikTok collaborates with Jack of Digital to host "The Creators Academy" in Karachi
After WhatsApp controversy, are Signal’s chats not safe anymore?

After WhatsApp controversy, are Signal’s chats not safe anymore?
Which new updates did WhatsApp announce this week?

Which new updates did WhatsApp announce this week?
WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new privacy policy

WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new privacy policy

WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?

WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?
What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?

What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?
WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers
Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app

Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app
WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8

WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8
WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not
WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users

WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users
'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board

'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board

Latest

view all