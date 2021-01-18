Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla torn apart for losing job after long night of partying

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Duchess Camilla overslept after a very long party

Prince Charles's wife, Camilla was devastated after losing a job following a long night of partying.

This happened when she was 'torn apart' after arriving at a work appointment very late because of a long night, spent partying, according to expert Penny Junor.

As a result, she got fired the same day. According to a Channel 5 documentary, the Duchess of Cornwall 'overslept after a very long party and I think she was probably rather hungover.'

"She didn't last a week. And she arrived late, saying, 'I'm terribly sorry.' And the boss at Colefax and Fowler, who was a demon anyway, just absolutely tore her apart and sent her packing," Junor said.

"And that was the end of her working career," the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed
Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit

Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit
Kim Kardashian accused of blackfishing after uneven tan

Kim Kardashian accused of blackfishing after uneven tan
Lady Gaga 'could cry' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration, reveals source

Lady Gaga 'could cry' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration, reveals source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal code

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal code

'Vikings' Lagertha celebrates 'The Marksman' success

'Vikings' Lagertha celebrates 'The Marksman' success

Dr Dre resumes work following hospitalisation over brain aneurysm

Dr Dre resumes work following hospitalisation over brain aneurysm
Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign

Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign
Justin Timberlake confirms birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake confirms birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel

Kylie Jenner's ex-bff Jordyn Woods asks for prayers after boyfriend contracts Covid-19

Kylie Jenner's ex-bff Jordyn Woods asks for prayers after boyfriend contracts Covid-19

Latest

view all