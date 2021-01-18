Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed

Princess Eugenie will be welcoming her first bundle of joy in 'mid-February'

Buckingham Palace is gearing up to revel in festivities after the due date of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first baby got revealed.



As confirmed by a royal insider to Hello! magazine, the royal princess will be welcoming her first bundle of joy in "mid-February."

The royal announcement of Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild was made in fall 2020.

Eugenie and Jack confirmed they were expecting their little one to arrive in "early 2021."

The caption of the post read: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

Previously, Eugenie and Jack moved back in with her father, Prince Andrew, after spending only a six weeks at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage.

As per reports, the princess will continue living at Kensington Palace after birth of her baby.