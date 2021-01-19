Can't connect right now! retry
FBI screens troops ahead of Biden’s inauguration to ensure top security

Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. Photo Courtesy: TIME/GettyImages
  • US law enforcement agencies are screening National Guard members.
  • After January 6 riots at US Capitol, it emerged that some of those involved had current or former ties to the military.
  • In a recent letter to all US troops, the Joint Chiefs of Staff told service members the January 6 riots were "inconsistent with the rule of law".

WASHINGTON: In order to ensure top security arrangements during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, US law enforcement agencies are screening National Guard members, a four-star general said in comments broadcast Sunday.

Following the January 6 riots at the Capitol building in support of outgoing President Donald Trump, it emerged that some of those involved had current or former ties to the military.

Read more: WATCH: Joe Biden to cancel permit for $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline

General Daniel Hokanson, who heads the National Guard Bureau, was asked by CBS News on Sunday if troops were being checked as they arrived in Washington. 

"In coordination with the Secret Service and the FBI, they´re screening all the personnel that is coming in," Hokanson said.

Thousands of US flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration, near the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER

War Zone

Much of Washington resembles a fortified compound in a war zone, with most of the downtown area blocked off, security fences topped by razor wire, and about 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to the capital.

In a recent letter to all US troops, the Joint Chiefs of Staff told service members the January 6 riots were "inconsistent with the rule of law" and said troops "must embody the values and ideals of the nation."

