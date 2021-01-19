Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Army recovers body of American mountaineer from near K2

A Reuters file photo of the mountains during winters.

  • This is the second death of a foreign climber in the area in less than a week
  • Helicopter team spotted American mountaineer's remains during search and rescue operation

ISLAMABAD: The body of American mountaineer Alex Goldfarb-Rumyantzev was located by the Pakistan Army on Monday in the Karakoram mountains in northern Pakistan, making it second death of a foreign climber in the area in less than a week.

A helicopter team spotted Goldfarb's remains during a search and rescue operation that began on Sunday, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan. He appeared to have fallen off the mountain, Hungarian expedition company Magyar Expedicios, which was supporting the climbers, said in a statement.

Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko were planning to climb the 8,047 metre (26,400 feet) high Broad Peak, which has yet to be ascended in winter, without the use of oxygen or any porters for help, according to Magyar Expedicios.

To acclimate for that climb, the pair set out to climb nearby Pastore Peak, 6,209 metres )high, but were met with harsh winter conditions and Szlanko decided to turn back, while Goldfarb continued alone.

Szlanko joined the search for his partner after he failed to return as planned on Saturday.

Goldfarb, a medical doctor and a lecturer at Harvard University in Boston, had volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients since the outset of the pandemic, his son Levi Goldfarb told Reuters. “He thought (mountain climbing) was beautiful," Levi said.

"He thought it was liberating, because up in the mountains it didn’t really matter who you were at sea level -- a doctor, a lawyer, or even a thief, all of those labels were stripped away and you were playing by a different set of rules. He made great friends in the mountains, he saved lives and saved himself, and he travelled the world doing it.”

Spanish climber Sergio Mingote also died in the Karakoram mountains on Saturday, after he fell down a crevasse while attempting to make his way down to Base Camp on K2, the world's second-highest mountain.

Travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic dampened the traditionally active summer months of mountaineering in the region last year.

Shibli Faraz presents report on Broadsheet-NAB scandal in federal cabinet meeting

Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan crosses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as two vaccines get approved for emergency use

Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns

KP police impounds 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles from cops, private citizens

Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart

IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives

ECP wants foreign funding details from PPP, PML-N

Pakistan Kashmir committee chairperson Shehryar Afridi never met Kashmiris on his Dubai trip

Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Security heightens around Election Commission ahead of PDM protest

Prime suspect in Khairpur rape and murder case caught after 10-day search

