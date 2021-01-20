Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas became candid about her experiences with bullying and how it affected her.

"I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you," she told People.

She explained that she lost her confidence and was yearning to be "invisible". 

"I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible,' " she said. 

"My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was."

In her memoir Unfinished, the Quantico star explained that she would be hurled insults like, "Brownie, go back to your country!" and "Go back on the elephant you came on". 

She wrote that despite ignoring the bullies and reaching out to the guidance counselor she still felt the brunt of it. 

"I don't even blame the city, honestly. I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that'll hurt," she said. 

"Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally."

