Eagle-eyed fans spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden's inauguration

A picture of Prince Harry caught the attention of royal fans at Joe Biden's swearing-in

A bunch of eagle-eyed royal fans spotted Prince Harry at the star-studded inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday.



While it’s a well-known fact that Biden and Harry are good friends, fans believe a picture of the Duke was placed at the 'Celebrating America' event.

The photo taken in 2013, shows Harry in his military uniform placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at the Arlington National Cemetery, along with Biden in the background standing with the Clintons.

Royal expert Omid Scobie said on Twitter, "A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by a royal at President Biden’s #InaugurationDay visit to Arlington Cemetery. Well, kinda."

"Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a giant photo from Prince Harry’s 2013 visit hanging in the background while @JoeBiden caught up with the Clintons," he added.

Another Twitter user said, "Great day & great pic. Prince Harry in the back, the Clinton’s & President Joe Biden."

A third royal fan commented, "Love this. Great to see Prince Harry’s presence."