BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ amasses another win in a landslide move

BTS’s Dynamite recently amassed another win at the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts and according to reports, has managed to cement its name in the coveted list for more than 21 weeks.

The track currently sits at No. 35 according to data released on the January 23-dated Hot 100 chart.

Not only does the song reign supreme on Eastern media, it has also found its audience on US streaming platforms like radio airplay and sales data.