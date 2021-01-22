3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say

Policemen during a raid in Karachi. File photo

Police say the suspects had robbed a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 11.

The suspects are said to be part of the 'Honda Civic Gang'.

Mobile phones, laptops and other looted items recovered from suspects.

KARACHI: Police on Friday said they had arrested three suspected robbers while another four of their accomplices managed to flee after an alleged 'encounter' in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

The police said the suspects had robbed a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 11.

An exchange of fire started when a police party arrived at the crime scene. The police said four of the suspects fled while firing straight at the police.

The law enforcement agency said that the suspects are part of the Honda Civic Gang and have been committing crimes for quite some time.

The arrested include Wasim 'Commando', Javed Shafique and Amin.

The police said that they have recovered a Kalashnikov, 9mm pistols and other arms from the suspects.

They also said that mobile phones, jewelery, cameras and some cash had also been recovered from the suspects.