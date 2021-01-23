Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of the missing youth's uncle. Photo: File

Pizza delivery boy missing since January 14

His mobile phone is switched off, the Karachi police said

KARACHI: A young man working as a food delivery rider is missing since January 14, the police in Karachi confirmed Friday.



It is suspected that the young man was kidnapped from the Garden area.

The police said the pizza delivery boy had been missing since January 14 after he left work to visit a friend.

His mobile phone has remained switched off since then.

The family of the young man suspects he has been kidnapped.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of the missing youth's uncle.