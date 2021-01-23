Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of the missing youth's uncle. Photo: File

  • Pizza delivery boy missing since January 14
  • His mobile phone is switched off, the Karachi police said
  • The family of the young man suspects he has been kidnapped

KARACHI: A young man working as a food delivery rider is missing since January 14, the police in Karachi confirmed Friday.

It is suspected that the young man was kidnapped from the Garden area.

The police said the pizza delivery boy had been missing since January 14 after he left work to visit a friend. 

Read more: In apparent change of heart, Karachi robbers return valuables to delivery boy

His mobile phone has remained switched off since then. 

The family of the young man suspects he has been kidnapped. 

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of the missing youth's uncle.

