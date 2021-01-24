Meghan Markle should be stripped of patronages, critics urge the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II is getting urged to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s patronages and hand them over to other members of the British royal family.

The monarch had extended two patronages to the Duchess of Sussex, the National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, prior to the royal departure.

However, it seems like Her Majesty is now getting urged to take them back as royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the duchess “did absolutely nothing” for the theatre.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on MailPlus, Eden said: "Sophie has been described as the Royal Family's secret weapon. I think she shouldn't be so secret anymore. We do want to hear a bit more from her and with Edward as well.”

"The Queen kindly handed over her patronage of the Royal National Theatre to Meghan and then she promptly moved to American and did absolutely nothing for the theatre,” he went on to say.

"Why not hand that to Prince Edward? He used to actually work for Andrew Lloyd-Webber. He would love it. He would be fantastic and so would Sophie who used to come from a PR background. I really think she's not used as much as she should be,” he added.