Sunday Jan 24 2021
Prince Harry reveals when he and Meghan Markle will return to social media

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had recently cancelled all hope of the two ever making a social media return.

And now, the Duke of Sussex has reiterated that their return to social media is not happening any time soon.

During an interview with Fast Company, Harry said they will return to the platforms only when it right for them.

"We will revisit social media when it feels right for us—perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform—but right now we’ve thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help,” he said.

He went on to say that he wanted to make sure he was part of the “human experience” and not become a “human experiment.”

He further held social media platforms accountable and claimed that “Time is running out.” 

