Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ underground work dynamic revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ underground work dynamic revealed

Even with a major career mashup on the horizon, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are keeping it all professional according to sources.

News regarding their current professional dynamic was brought forward by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

There they admitted that Wilde’s only priority is the movie at the moment and that "the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative, and fun."

The insider also added how "She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero-tolerance for [expletive]. It’s a super tight-knit group.”

Before concluding, however, the source made it clear that Wilde and Styles' ‘relationship’ is "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to social media suffers monumental blow

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to social media suffers monumental blow
Prince Charles is ousted as a ‘tyrant' future king

Prince Charles is ousted as a ‘tyrant' future king
Lili Reinhart breaks silence on her rampant impersonator

Lili Reinhart breaks silence on her rampant impersonator
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s son Emir’s snowmobile ride video breaks the internet

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s son Emir’s snowmobile ride video breaks the internet
Ben Affleck explains how his alcoholic past helped him land roles: ‘It’s instructive’

Ben Affleck explains how his alcoholic past helped him land roles: ‘It’s instructive’
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson flexes his girl-dad skills on daughter Tiana’s hair

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson flexes his girl-dad skills on daughter Tiana’s hair
In photos: Jennifer Aniston’s luxe $11mn NYC apartment

In photos: Jennifer Aniston’s luxe $11mn NYC apartment
Who was Kate Middleton’s secret crush before Prince William came along?

Who was Kate Middleton’s secret crush before Prince William came along?
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s love was overlooked on ‘The Crown’: royal chef

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s love was overlooked on ‘The Crown’: royal chef
Palace officials spent hours fighting off trolls attacking Meghan Markle

Palace officials spent hours fighting off trolls attacking Meghan Markle
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde staying ‘professional’ on set despite romance

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde staying ‘professional’ on set despite romance
Justin Bieber harks back to his infamous Miami arrest: ‘Not my finest hour’

Justin Bieber harks back to his infamous Miami arrest: ‘Not my finest hour’

Latest

view all