Prince Charles is ousted as a ‘tyrant' future king

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Charles's catastrophic future reign and admitted that he hosts “hints of a tyrant king.”

At that point The Last Queen author Clive Irving spoke to Sky News Australia about Prince Charles’s reign could topple the monarchy.

She was quoted saying, "Transparency is a double-edged sword. If you're transparent and reveal things that don't really work for you then it's not a good idea.”

"If you're transparent and openly discuss things which do service to the idea of the monarchy, then it's better. We already know much more than we really would comfortably like to know about Charles' inner life."

She added, "This is not a good sign - there are some of the hints of a tyrant king about him. He likes to surround himself with sycophants.”

"He would build a court, a kind of echo chamber, to reinforce his own views, and exclude any countervailing views. That's also an autocratic tendency which I think is completely out of tune with the times."

Before concluding she claimed, "The prospect of Charles III is pretty frightening, I think. He's not a figure of the moment. With the Queen gone, anyone under 40 is certainly going to ask what the point is of having this crew around anymore. They would have to justify their existence far more rigorously than they've had to so far."

