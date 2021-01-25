PPP's Shamim Mumtaz appointed as chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority

Monday Jan 25, 2021
PPP's Shamim Mumtaz, who is also a member of the Provincial Assembly, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Sindh Child Protection Authority, an official notification released by the Sindh government on Monday said.
Per the notification, Shamim Mumtaz's appointment has been approved by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
The notification added that Miss Shamim Mumtaz's appointment, as the chairperson, will be governed under the provisions of the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011.