PPP Parliamentarian Shamim Mumtaz. Photo: Provincial Assembly of Sindh Website

PPP's Shamim Mumtaz appointed as chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority

CM Murad Ali Shah approved the appointment

Mumtaz's chairpersonship to be governed under provisions of the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011

PPP's Shamim Mumtaz, who is also a member of the Provincial Assembly, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Sindh Child Protection Authority, an official notification released by the Sindh government on Monday said.



Per the notification, Shamim Mumtaz's appointment has been approved by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The notification added that Miss Shamim Mumtaz's appointment, as the chairperson, will be governed under the provisions of the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011.



