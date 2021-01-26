Kate Middleton and Prince William release video message for royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Monday released a video message as the royal couple celebrated the Burns Night.

The couple posted the video on their Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The caption accompanying their post read: "This #BurnsNight, we’ve teamed up with @nhscharitiestogether to provide staff at @nhstayside with a Burns celebration lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties.



Thank you for all that you do.

Thank you to Tayside Health Fund and NHS Charities Together, and Royal Warrant Holders @valvonacrolla @fisheranddonaldson for their kind donations to NHS Tayside staff this Burns Night."



