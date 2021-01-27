Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez stuns onlookers as she steps out for shopping in NY City

Selena Gomez left people awestruck with her smashing looks during her latest outing in New York City.

The singer stunned onlookers with her unexpected adventure during her outing in NYC on Monday, showing off her natural beauty in a turtleneck top.

The music sensation delighted fans with her chic appearance as she took a break from shooting and stepped out for shopping with a friend.

The 28-year-old was looking extra-glamours in a nude turtleneck top.

The Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend opted for a fashionable nude sweater that emphasized her trim figure.

The songstress let her hair down in one of the picture, wearing face mask to protect herself and others from the the coronavirus.

Selena Gomez, who is busy filming the Hulu sitcom 'Only Murders In The Building', recently delighted fans with a Spanish-language single called De Una Vez which means 'at once.'

