Kelly Clarkson ‘honoured’ after beating Ellen DeGeneres with highest ratings

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson has been at the top of her game lately as her talk show reaches new heights of success.



The American Idol alum’s reaction to her getting the top spot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was revealed by a source close to her.

The insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the singer feels “honoured” with The Kelly Clarkson Show’s high ratings.

“Kelly is always thinking outside the box, so it’s no surprise TV insiders are making their own predictions about what could happen if, and when, there comes a point that Ellen’s contract ends. But it would be totally premature to assume anything at this time,” said the source.

“Kelly has so much to celebrate and couldn’t be prouder. When everybody went into quarantine and most shows shut down, The Kelly Clarkson Show continued production,” added the source.

“Eventually, they were able to go back to their studio when nobody else did and even added a virtual audience so guests could feed off the energy during musical performances,” they said.