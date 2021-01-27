Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson ‘honoured’ after beating Ellen DeGeneres with highest ratings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson has been at the top of her game lately as her talk show reaches new heights of success.

The American Idol alum’s reaction to her getting the top spot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was revealed by a source close to her.

The insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the singer feels “honoured” with The Kelly Clarkson Show’s high ratings.

“Kelly is always thinking outside the box, so it’s no surprise TV insiders are making their own predictions about what could happen if, and when, there comes a point that Ellen’s contract ends. But it would be totally premature to assume anything at this time,” said the source.

“Kelly has so much to celebrate and couldn’t be prouder. When everybody went into quarantine and most shows shut down, The Kelly Clarkson Show continued production,” added the source.

“Eventually, they were able to go back to their studio when nobody else did and even added a virtual audience so guests could feed off the energy during musical performances,” they said.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father

Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father
Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen

Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle irk public by cashing in on royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle irk public by cashing in on royal status

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

‘The Great Gatsby’ is coming to small screens

‘The Great Gatsby’ is coming to small screens
Riz Ahmed named best actor by National Board of Review for ‘Sound of Metal’

Riz Ahmed named best actor by National Board of Review for ‘Sound of Metal’
Meghan Markle’s ex faced ‘unmitigated disasters’ during their time together

Meghan Markle’s ex faced ‘unmitigated disasters’ during their time together
‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kiratli stuns in latest photo as she returns to Instagram

‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kiratli stuns in latest photo as she returns to Instagram
‘Prince Harry will return to royal family but without Meghan Markle’

‘Prince Harry will return to royal family but without Meghan Markle’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a ‘dismal time’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a ‘dismal time’ after Megxit
Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s legal drama escalates

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s legal drama escalates

The Crown's Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher shake a leg in BTS footage

The Crown's Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher shake a leg in BTS footage

Latest

view all