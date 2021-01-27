Meghan Markle’s ex faced ‘unmitigated disasters’ during their time together

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson experienced 'unmitigated disasters' during the early days of the pair's relationship.

While the now Duchess of Sussex eventually got her big break through Suits, her then-husband’s career was a ‘monumental disaster.’

During the early days of their relationship in 2006, Engelson’s attempt at breaking into the industry had led failed miserably with the film, Zoom.

The flick ended up becoming one of the worst releases of the year and opened to abysmal reviews by critics.

Royal author Andrew Morton wrote in his 2018 book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, about how the failure had encompassed the producer.

"While Meghan was slowly but steadily chugging along, Trevor went from boom to bust,” he wrote.

"Zoom, which was released in the summer of 2006, proved an unmitigated disaster. The family action film, described as a dull and laugh-free affair, received a three percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes,” he added.

“It was not much better for Meghan. So far 2006 has been a bust, both for film and TV roles. The daily rejections would have broken someone with less grit but Meghan knew it was a numbers game,” he wrote.