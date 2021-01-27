Can't connect right now! retry
The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle

It appears the Queen is looking to hire a new household staff member into the fold and the job description spells major shifts in the monarchy’s history.

News regarding this shift has been brought forward by a job advert handed out for a Senior Employee Communications Assistant.

It even hinted towards remote working opportunities during lockdown and read, “Working as part of our profession and supportive HR team, you’ll underpin all aspects of our employee communications and will join at an interesting and important time. And as we look ahead, more flexible ways of working is likely to continue post pandemic, making your role key to our future.”

“With c.1200 employees spanning a diverse range of roles, our internal digital platforms are currently more important than ever; ensuring everyone is informed, connected, engaged and able to work effectively regardless of their location.

This new job title requires creative and up-to-date job as well as staffer videos. “No two days will be the same. And as you support others, you’ll have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career. We don’t stand still here; and you’ll be encouraged to make an impact at the heart of this world-famous institution.”

Even sources came forward to shed light on Queen Elizabeth’s recent dive into redundancies. According to The Sun, the insider was quoted saying, “These redundancies are just the beginning.”

“We expect when the full financial fallout is revealed later this year, there will be mass redundancies and a scaling down of operations. There are serious questions now whether the Queen will ever go back to Buckingham Palace.”

