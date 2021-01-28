Insiders spill the beans behind Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky’s romance

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples and just recently, sources came forward to shed some light on their relationship dynamic.

According to a report by People magazine an insider claimed, "Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits. She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

Even Polansky seems eager to cheer his ladylove on from the wings. According to an attendee, “He was content to hang in the background and blended in. To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she'd say, 'This is my boyfriend'."

Taking their relationship into the public has been a major move for the couple and according to past reports, "They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects.”

"They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can."