Thursday Jan 28 2021
Priyanka Chopra touches on why she decided to play supporting role in 'The White Tiger'

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Priyanka Chopra detailed her decision on picking the script for movie 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra has an impressive and diverse repertoire full of unique projects.

Opening up about the Netflix original film The White Tiger, although not about Pee Cee's character mainly, has been received well by the masses.

Talking about why she wanted to do it, Priyanka came forth detailing her decision on picking the script for the movie based on the book written by Aravind Adiga's of the same name.

In conversation with India Today, the global icon said, “There are so many little things from the book that we all remember. When my agents told me that this book is being made into a movie and would I be interested, and I jumped on it and I pursued the film actually. I was like I have to be a part of this movie."

Pee Cee added she loved the idea of working on a story based out of India, “Like the book did. It sold more outside India than it did inside India. I feel that it was that story and I want to be attached to stuff like that. So I actively pursued it and I went after it,” she stated.

