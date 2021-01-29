Can't connect right now! retry
Banned Lashkar-i-Islam chief Mangal Bagh killed in Afghanistan explosion

Friday Jan 29, 2021

  • Afghanistan's Nangarhar Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhel confirms Mangal Bagh killed in a bomb blast along with his two guards
  • No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet 
  • Bagh’s LeI group has been affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan which is responsible for most terrorist violence in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Proscribed Lashkar-i-Islam’s commander and notorious militant Mangal Bagh was killed in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Afghan officials said Thursday.

Nangarhar Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhel said in a statement that the Bagh was killed in a bomb blast along with his two security guards.

Mangal Bagh, stated to be in his early 50s and also known as Mangal Bagh Afridi, was the head of the outlawed militant group Lashkar-i-Islam. He fought against the state and other militant groups in Khyber tribal district before escaping to Afghanistan following the 2008 military action in Bara and later Tirah Valley.

According to Afghan officials and locals, Mangal Bagh had gone to his son's house in Bandar Darra in Achin district in Nangarhar at around noon when the incident took place. 

He was reportedly leaving the house of his son when a bomb placed at the doorstep exploded. He was killed on the spot along with his 13-year-old daughter and two security guards, The News reported.

Read more: Mangal Bagh son killed in Khyber Agency

Bagh’s LeI group has been affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan which is responsible for most terrorist violence in Pakistan.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

According to US State Department’s Reward for Peace, Mangal Bagh carried up to $3 million bounty on his head.

