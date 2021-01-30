Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal family to live the celebrity lifestyle'

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again getting blasted for leaving behind the British royal family.

According to Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarchist organization Republic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to live life on their own terms as celebrities were not ready to follow the UK government’s expectations of them.

"It is very clear that they wanted to be celebrities and they wanted to do it on their own terms,” he said, per Express.

"They were not prepared to do things that the public and the Government expected of them such as keeping their opinions to themselves. They were not prepared to put up with the sort of criticism that they have got,” he went on to say.

"They wanted the life of a carefully managed celebrity rather than a royal who is, even in a less than ideal way, open to scrutiny and challenge,” Smith said.

"I think Meghan and Harry are very clearly desperate to stay in the spotlight. They want to do it on their own terms, in their own way. The problem is that their only claim to fame is having been royals. Because they walked away from that the interest in them is going to wane over the next few years,” he added. 

