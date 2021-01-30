Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees her daughter expressing sadness for the first time

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney for the first time saw her daughter expressing sadness.



Sharing a sweet photo of daughter playing with her doll, Jessica says, “A bunny with a bunny. For the first time today I saw my daughter express sadness.”

Jessica further says, “She normally plays well by herself but I’ve realized this lockdown is now really getting to her.”

She also sought tips from the fans and friends to help though this time. “Any tips on how to help through this time that has worked for your daughters?”

In her previous Instagram post, Jessica Mulroney, who is an avid social media user, said that the struggle to protect mental health is something very real and she is more determined than ever to continue the conversation.