An inside look at the menu on Bakhtawar Bhutto's nikkah

Former president Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with groom Mahmood Choudhry.

KARACHI: The guests at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s nikkah ceremony were served a full-course dinner, including mutton chops, beef chilli dry, bhindi fry and teetar roast, according to a report.

The nikkah was held at the Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday. It was attended by family and friends of the Bhutto family.

During the nikkah ceremony, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests with their proud father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, also present on the occasion.

Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding pictures. Courtesy Bilawal Bhuto Zardari.

Nikkah menu

BBQ

Dhaga kabab, mutton chops , chicken boti, reshmi kabab.

Main course



Whole bakra roast, palak gosht, mutton pulao, desi chicken qorma , beef steak, beef chilli dry, garlic rice, bhindi fry, mixed vegetable, teetar roast

Dessert

Ice cream and halwa

Nikkah menu. Courtesy Maliha Rehman

Happiest moment

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal expressed his happiness and said that it was the best time he had in years, and he wished the best for the couple.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy," Bilawal said.

Two days earlier, an elegant henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where Bakhtawar got a beautiful henna design of Ajrak applied on her hands.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited.