2% Pakistanis cut back on food to meet basic needs amid COVID: survey





4% of respondents say they will sell their assets to cover household expenses

3% of participants opted for cheaper food to meet their basic needs

13% got help from friends and family to meet their household expenses

As many as 2% of Pakistanis had to cut back on their food supplies to meet basic household needs amid the economic hardships that arose amid the coronavirus pandemic, a recent survey revealed.



The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in which more than 1,000 people participated. It took place between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.

According to the survey, 3% of the participants had opted for cheaper food to meet their basic needs, a percentage, that according to the previous survey in September, was 16%.

The survey claimed that six out of seven economic indicators showed that the economy was headed in the right direction and improving. Despite that, 2% had to cut back on their food supplies to meet basic needs.

Moreover, 13% got help from friends and family to meet their household expenses. It is pertinent to note that in the previous survey, 21% of the participants had taken aid from friends and family.

According to the survey firm, in the current poll, 20% of participants said that they made efforts to increase their source of income in a bid to meet their household expenses, which was was 11% in the previous survey.

A many as 4% of the respondents said they would use their savings to meet household needs — in the previous survey, the rate was 6%.

Another positive development that came to light was that only 1% respondents were looking for government or NGOs aid, as compared to 3% in the previous survey.

Moreover, 4% of the respondents said they would sell their assets to cover household expenses. In September 2020, the rate stood at 7%.