entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Meghan Markle has honoured her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a 'remarkable' and 'unprecedented' way. 

The Duchess of Sussex removed her first names from the birth certificate of her and Prince Harry’s only son, Archie.

Taking out ‘Rachel Meghan’, she is now mentioned as ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.’

According to experts, this was a way to honour the late Princess Diana who also used ‘Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales’ on her children’s birth certificate.

Royal author and expert Lady Collin Campbell was the one who noticed the amendment as she said, per Express: “It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also chimed in, saying: “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.”

“Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges,” she added. 

