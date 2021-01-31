Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Prince Andrew has been blasted once again over his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic—an anti-monarchist organization—said Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family’s reputation was getting tarnished courtesy of Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in the Epstein racquet.

Talking to Express, Smith said: "Prince Andrew’s departure and Harry and Meghan’s departure were all around the same time, that really set the Royal Family on course for a difficult decade ahead.”

"They have been seriously tarnished by Prince Andrew,” he went on to say.

"Not just by his own actions but by the actions of the Palace and their failure to really say anything about it at all and essentially do their best to protect him. I think that reflects very badly on all of them,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga
Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child

Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child
Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move
Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture
Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans
Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media

Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media

Latest

view all