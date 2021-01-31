Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image

Prince Andrew has been blasted once again over his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.



Graham Smith, CEO of Republic—an anti-monarchist organization—said Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family’s reputation was getting tarnished courtesy of Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in the Epstein racquet.

Talking to Express, Smith said: "Prince Andrew’s departure and Harry and Meghan’s departure were all around the same time, that really set the Royal Family on course for a difficult decade ahead.”

"They have been seriously tarnished by Prince Andrew,” he went on to say.

"Not just by his own actions but by the actions of the Palace and their failure to really say anything about it at all and essentially do their best to protect him. I think that reflects very badly on all of them,” he added.