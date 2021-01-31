Pakistan becomes first country in region to to roll out typhoid vaccine

Pakistan has become the first country in the region to introduce Typhoid Vaccine. Photo: File

During the campaign, children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against typhoid.

The campaign will include in the pediatric immunization course from next year, as well.

In accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, Pakistan has has become the first country in the region to introduce Typhoid Vaccine, The News reported on Sunday.



Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that 100 trained paramedics including nursing students of the Nursing College and the Lahore General Hospital are going to partake in the success of the Typhoid Immunisation Campaign.

During the campaign, children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against typhoid which will be included in the pediatric immunization course from next year as well.

The health official stressed that it was also necessary to raise public awareness about general health in order to rid Pakistan of numerous diseases.

In this way people could take full advantage of the vaccination campaign against various diseases, he added.



As per the plan prepared by the Punjab Health Department, the campaign will continue from 1st to 15th February.



Children will be injected door-to-door injections in different union councils of Nishtar Zone while three counters have also been set up in the Emergency and Outdoor Departments of Lahore General Hospital.

The plan has been devised to ensure that no child accompanying the parents is deprived of the Typhoid Vaccine. MS Lahore General Hospital Dr Abdul Razzaq, Principal Nursing College Azhara Sultana, Dr Jaffar Shah, Dr Abdul Aziz, and In-charge EPI Shanila Komal and others were also present.

Prof Zafar said that the government spends millions every year on child and women protection programmes but the success of all these campaigns depends on the full cooperation of parents and people.

Whether it is an anti-polio campaign or a typhoid injection, it is the duty of all parents to give their children the basic right to be vaccinated, he added.

The health expert lamented that despite all the efforts of the government in Pakistan, many sections do not encourage immunisation of children which is against moral, religious and national obligations.

He also appealed to the scholars, media persons, social organizations and medical personnel to play their due role in promoting vaccination against typhoid and protecting children from diseases like Polio to make such campaigns a success.